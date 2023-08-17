Hickory – Ethan Fite, a local actor from Granite Falls, will be taking on eight hilarious roles, as the entire D’Ysquith family, in the Hickory Community Theatre’s upcoming production of A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER. The outrageous musical comedy begins its run on Friday, August 25th and runs through Saturday, September 16th in the Jeffers Theatre.

Fite made his HCT debut in the 2022 production of MACBETH last fall, which was the first of four shows he would do in HCT’s 74th season. Those other roles include Franz Klinemann in ROCK OF AGES (for which he received the HCT Kay award for Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical), Simon in EXIT PURSUED BY A BEAR, and an Angel in KINKY BOOTS. His other local theatre credits include CABARET with Theatre Statesville and CYRANO at Old Colony Players. Originally hailing from Houston, TX, Fite now resides in Granite Falls and is on staff at HCT a Production Assistant, working directly with the Artistic Director. He says that Sam, the theatre dog, is his favorite thing about HCT.

Performances will run August 25 through September 16; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays (Sept. 3 and 10) at 2:30pm and Thursday, September 14 at 7:30pm.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283. The production is rated PG and contains mature themes that may not be suitable for younger children.

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER is co-produced by Ken Wilkinson and Allen Wood, III. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.