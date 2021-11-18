Hickory – Visit the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday, November 27 at 2:30pm to meet Ladorcia Lorraine and learn about her debut novel, “What They Didn’t Tell Us.”

Ladorcia will talk about the inspiration for this novel, read from the story, and discuss her writing process. Copies of her book will be available to purchase and be signed by the author. As a native of Hickory, now residing in Orange County, CA, you will not want to miss the opportunity to engage with Ladorcia and her inspiring story.

For more information, please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program. Space is limited and this program is first come, first serve.

