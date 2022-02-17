Newton, NC – The next musical coming to The Green Room Community Theatre is the international smash hit Mamma Mia! This enchanting, hilarious story is told through Swedish pop group ABBA’s timeless hits and takes place on a magical Greek island paradise.

On the eve of her wedding, a young woman’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited twenty years ago. Non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers, along with the magic of ABBA’s hit songs including, “Super Trouper,” “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Thank You for the Music,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “SOS,” combine to make this sunny, funny show a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Auditions for Mama Mia are scheduled for February 20 & 21, 2022 at 7pm. Please mark your calendar and audition. You only need to attend one night of auditions. The show is produced by Automated Machine Design, directed by David Townsend, musically directed by Marie Denig, and choreographed by Gina Duckworth.

The director is looking for a cast of men and women ages 16+ to best fit the nature of the show. All ethnicities are welcomed. Please prepare to sing approximately 32-bars of a piece of your choice in which you feel comfortable singing. You may sing from the show if you choose, but it is not required. We ask that you select what showcases YOU in your best way possible. The Music Director will accompany the auditions. Sheet music in the correct key for the song of your choice is required. Auditions will also consist of cold readings from the script. A prepared monologue is not needed. Wear comfortable clothing. Everyone will be asked to learn a dance routine that will be taught at auditions.

You must be available for all performances which are scheduled for May 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 2022 and a Producer’s night to be scheduled. Please bring your list of rehearsal conflicts with you. You MUST be able to attend all of Tech Week (May 1-5, 2022), unless in rare emergency cases an exception is approved before being cast by the director.

All auditions will be held at the Old Post Office Playhouse located at 10 South Main Avenue, Newton, NC 28658. Please enter at the lower-level door at the back of the building (on South Ashe Avenue). Please do not park in the South Square Parking Lot as it is private property. There are plenty of public parking lots and street parking near the theatre.

This show is high-energy and fast-paced! We are looking for incredible performers who will enjoy having a great time! If you have any questions, please call The Green Room Community Theatre at (828) 464-6583 or visit our website: www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.