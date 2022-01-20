Hudson, NC – Auditions for the Hudson Dinner Theatre rollicking musical, “The Cotton Patch Gospel,” will be held on Monday and Tuesday, February 7th and 8th at 7:00 PM in the HUB Station Auditorium, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, NC 28638. Roles are available for up to 30 people of all ages, gender and race. There will be readings from the script and a few basic dance moves, so please wear comfortable clothing and close-toed shoes. Please prepare a musical audition selection of your choice. An accompanist will be provided. You need to be able to sing harmony.

“The Cotton Patch Gospel,” based on the book “The Cotton Patch Version of Matthew and John” by Clarence Jordan, sets the gospel in Georgia in almost modern times. Dr. Jordan was a Baptist Minister and New Testament Greek Bible Scholar and the founder of the Koinonia Farm in Georgia. He was also instrumental in the organization of the Habitat for Humanity Program.

The music and lyrics for “Cotton Patch Gospel” were the final work of Harry Chapin. Just before the show opened in New York in 1981, Chapin was killed in a car wreck. He was 38 years old. The show is billed as “The Greatest Story Ever Re-told.” Director Keith Smith says, “This is the 4th and most likely last time I will have directed this show and it is one of my favorite shows ever, for several reasons. It is very funny but very touching at the same time. It relates the gospel message in a fresh, but respectful manner without being preachy. The music has beautiful, lush harmonies with clever lyrics.”

Performance dates are Thursday through Saturday, March 31st, April 1st, April 2nd, April 7th, April 8th and April 9th. This is dinner theatre. Dinner will be served at 6:30 PM with the show to follow at 7:30 PM nightly. Tickets will go on sale on Valentine’s Day, Monday, February 14th at 8:30 AM at the HUB Station Box Office. Or you can go by the box office in person, or most conveniently, order your tickets online at tix.com. Tickets will be $35.00 for dinner and the show, $17.50 for the show only.

If you would like to peruse a script before auditions, you can call Director Keith Smith at Hudson Town Hall and arrange to check out a copy. To obtain a script or for any further questions, call Smith at 828-728-8272.