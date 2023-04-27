Hudson, NC – Auditions for the Town of Hudson HUB Station summer production of “Quilters” will be held on Sunday, April 30th at 5:00 PM and Monday evening, May 1st at 8:00 PM in the Performance Hall, upstairs across from the elevator at HUB Station, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson.

“Quilters” is an award winning musical, presenting vignettes of life on the prairie frontier in the 1800s. This is an all-woman show, featuring a mother and her 6 to 9 daughters as they confront daily issues of life such as “girlhood, marriage, childbirth, spinsterhood, twisters, barn raising, fire, illness and death.” As each daughter presents her vignette, she works on a section of a quilt that is finally pieced together at the culmination of the show in very heartwarming fashion. The show will be directed by Keith Smith and Cathy Stallings, with Ms. Stallings playing the role of Sarah, the mother. As stated, parts are available for 6 to 9 young women, ranging in age from 13 to 45. There will be movement and dancing in the show. Please wear comfortable, loose fitting clothing with good sturdy shoes, and bring a song to sing (accompanist provided) and we’ll cold read from the script. The show will be presented June 22nd, 23rd, 24th and will conclude with a Sunday matinee on June 25th.

Ms. Stallings originally directed this play for Foothills Performing Arts, where in the 1980s, it won the North Carolina Theatre Conference Award for Best Play, and finished first runner up in the entire Southeastern Theatre Conference competition. Local HUB actress Carolyn Icard won best actress in the entire Southeast for her portrayal of Sarah! Smith says, “We are going to involve a lot of quilters into the ‘fabric’ of the play, pun intended, as this play runs in conjunction with a quilting expo held at the HUB Station. I’m glad that the women will allow me to tag along. Cathy Stallings and I have worked on various theatre projects together for more than 30 years, and I know we respect each other’s work and that we work very compatibly together. We’ll both work with all aspects of the show, but my focus will be on publicity, character development and music while Cathy will focus on blocking, movement and will bring her vast array of experience with this show to the fore. And of course I will be there to give an eye to provide perspective for her character, as she can’t see herself up there! This is an excellent opportunity for young actresses to draw on the wealth of experience and perspective of a professional actress, Ms. Stallings. I could not be more pleased with our collaboration on this project and we are both very excited and anxious to begin!”

For more information, please call Smith at Hudson Town Hall at (828) 728-8272 or HUB Station Director Addie Cardwell at (828) 726-8871.