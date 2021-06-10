Hudson, NC – The Town of Hudson and the HUB Station Arts Center announce auditions for the drama/comedy, Welcome to Mitford, to be held Monday and Tuesday, June 28th and 29th at 7:00 PM in the auditorium of the HUB Station, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson. Playwright Bob Inman incorporated several of acclaimed author Jan Karon’s Mitford novels into this intimate look into a North Carolina mountain community.

Father Tim Kavanagh interacts with the charming, ornery, and eccentric villagers as he seeks God’s guidance for a challenging decision.

This endearing slice of life will remind you of people you encounter in your everyday journey. Parts are available for 13 men, 11 women and various Mitford citizens, ranging in age from 11 to 75. Jan Karon will be very involved in the production of the play she calls ‘Superbly entertaining and authentic to the Mitford story.’

Auditions will consist of cold reading from the script. The show will be presented September 24th, 25th and October 2nd and 3rd. The play will be directed by Keith Smith.

For further information, please call (828) 728-8272.