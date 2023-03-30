Taylorsville, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is thrilled to host Appalachian State University’s Steely Pan Steel Band on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Rotary Performance Stage (101 W Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681) in downtown Taylorsville at 5 pm in conjunction with Alexander County Partnership For Children’s Spring Fling Carnival. The event is FREE and open to young children and their families. Guests are sure to enjoy the sound of the Caribbean while taking part in the many fun filled family activities and games during the Spring Fling Carnival.

The ASU Steely Pan performance is directed by Diana Loomer and funded by the Sharpe Chair of Fine & Applied Arts at Appalachian State University.

FOR MORE INFORMATION or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org

The Hiddenite Arts Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.

ASU Steely Pan Band