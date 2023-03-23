Hickory – Full Circle Arts is inviting all artists in the area to enter their work in its Spring Competition. The purpose of Spring Competition is to give artists a means to show art in a variety of visual media. There is no specific theme: all ideas are welcome.

The judge will be Bud Caywood, a Furniture Designer who has created design for more than fifty years. He is also a published poet and an award-winning visual artist. His poems have been published in many anthologies and journals. His art has won awards as judged by Juan Logan, Toni Carlton, Jim Kellough, Vandorn Hinnant and James H. Sanders. He has judged many art exhibitions throughout North Carolina.

Full Circle Arts is offering $600 in prizes.

Artists should bring their work to Full Circle Arts, 42-B Third Street NW in downtown Hickory, during FCA’s regular hours, Thursday, April 13, 11am – 5pm, or Saturday, April 15, 10am-2pm

The fee for up to three entries for FCA members is $25, for non-members $35.

The Spring Competition will be on display April 27 to May 27. There will be a reception to honor the artists May 4.

For more information, go to www.fullcirclearts.org/events.

FCA is a non-profit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third Street NW. Hours currently are Thursday, 11:00am to 5:00pm and Saturday, 10:00am to 2:00pm. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at www.fullcirclearts.org. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, email gallery at fullcirclearts.org, or call 828-322-7545.

Photo: Drawing by Meredith Janssen.