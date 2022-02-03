Hickory – The Catawba Valley Paralegal Association invites you to attend a seminar entitled “Artificial Insemination For Same Sex Couples,” presented by Wesley E. Starnes, Wesley E. Starnes, P.C.

The purpose of the program is to review the law regarding children conceived by artificial insemination by same sex couples. Topics include Practical Issues, overview of NCGS §49A-1 and review of legal cases.

The presentation will be held at Catawba Valley Community College Room WW123 on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM. The presentation is one hour in length. There is no fee for the general public to attend this program.

If you are interested in attending the program and not a CVPA member, please send an invitation request to Laurie Hayden at lhayden@phd-law.com no later than Friday, February 4, 2022. There is no fee for the general public to attend this program.

Certified paralegals who are not CVPA members who wish to receive credit for this CPE will be charged a $25 certification fee.

CVPA is a non-profit organization which encourages ethical and professional conduct within the paralegal profession, and promotes paralegal careers in Catawba, Burke, Caldwell, Lincoln, Alexander, Cleveland and surrounding counties. CVPA furthers education and quality fellowship among its members and guests through CPEs, regular meetings, networking and quarterly social events, and furthers the paralegal profession through its participation in community service projects. Membership in CVPA is open to paralegals, legal assistants, legal secretaries, students enrolled in paralegal programs, paralegal educators, employees of judicial entities, other recognized legal agencies, and anyone interested in the legal or paralegal profession.