Hickory – Are you interested in learning more about law enforcement to include patrol techniques, community policing, criminal investigations and firearms? Do you want to become more familiar with the Hickory Police Department in general? Now is your opportunity!

The 44th session of the Hickory Police Department Citizens’ Police Academy (CPA) begins Thursday, March 31, 2022. Sessions are held at the department each Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., concluding with a graduation from the academy on May 26, 2022.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact our department or completed the attached application no later than March 18th. Space is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis and application approval.