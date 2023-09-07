Hickory – Caldwell County’s Suzette Clark Bradshaw will be the featured reader at the September 12 Poetry Hickory to be held at 6:15 PM at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in downtown Hickory. This will be the 198th reading in the 16-year-old, monthly reading series.

Bradshaw is a performance poet whose poems tell stories about rural people in the Blue Ridge mountains and places beyond. She has been a featured performer at the West Virginia Book Festival and many other regional venues. For over twenty years, she has been involved with Allegheny Echoes, a collaboration of Appalachian musicians and writers, who celebrate and pass on traditional Appalachian music and spoken work though annual festivals. Recently she was chosen to be a poet participant in the Women of Appalachia Project.

Bradshaw will be accompanied by traditional musician, Kay Justice, on guitar and banjo. A West Virginia native, Kay Justice began singing and playing the guitar in the 1960’s when she discovered popular folk music. Later, while a student at Clinch Valley College, she became enthralled with songs, tunes, and ballads of the Appalachian region. Over the years she has performed at festivals and music camps all over the US and in Canada. She has recorded with Ginny Hawker and with The Herald Angel Band with Alice Gerrard and Gail Gillespie. Kay continues to teach and perform regularly.

The featured performance will be followed by an Open Mic. For questions or to register for the Open Mic, contact Scott Owens at 828-234-4266 or at asowens1@yahoo.com.