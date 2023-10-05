Hickory – Widely referred to as a “full-on, flat-out, foul-mouthed farce,” the hit Broadway comedy, POTUS is coming to the Hickory Community Theatre. Performances begin October 20 and continue through November 4 in the Firemen’s Kitchen.

The plot centers on a four-letter gaffe made by the Commander-in-Chief during a diplomatic gathering. Making her Hickory stage debut playing the President’s beleaguered secretary is Denver-based cake designer, Rachael Morris.

After a 20 year hiatus from theatre, Morris made her return to the stage in 2019 in the ensemble of THE LITTLE MERMAID at the Green Room Community Theatre. She went on to perform in four more shows, including 9 TO 5 and MAMMA MIA. Her most recent role was playing Shirley in DISASTER for the Lincoln Theatre Guild. Even when she’s not performing Morris is still on stage as a set designer for the Green Room. Outside of the theatre she’s designing, baking and decorating cakes with her husband Matt at their bakery, Three Tiers for Cake. They were featured in an episode of the Netflix show, “Sugar Rush” in 2019.

When asked about why she chose to audition for POTUS, Morris replied, “It’s hilarious and as a raging feminist it was a perfect fit. I love crazy, physical comedy.”

Performances of POTUS are Fridays and Saturdays, October 20 through November 4 at 7:30pm; Sundays, October 22 and 29 at 2:30pm; and Thursday, November 2 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students. POTUS is not recommended for children. Tickets may be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org/box-office of by phone at 828-328-2283.

POTUS is rated R for strong language and adult situations. Consider yourself warned. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The Hickory Community Theatre’s 75th anniversary season is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Green Park Dentistry, Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. POTUS is produced in association with Dad’s Garage. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

PHOTO: Rachael Morris plays the President’s secretary, Stephanie in POTUS, coming to the Hickory Community Theatre October 20 through November 4. For tickets and more information visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283. Photo by Eric Seale.