Lenoir, NC – The annual Victory Classic Golf Tournament will be held on Thursday, October 19th, at Cedar Rock Country Club. The $55 registration fee per golfer includes lunch at noon. The shotgun start is at 1:00 p.m. Hole sponsorships are available. There will be a trip raffle with the winner choosing from 1 of 4 trips: Monterey golf; Cancun Westin; choose a Fairmont resort; or drive to Charleston.

Cedar Rock Country Club is located at 2065 Cedar Rock Estate Dr, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Proceeds benefit Robin’s Nest Children’s Advocacy Center, a 501(c)(3) corporation that coordinates resources to serve child victims of sexual or severe physical abuse. For more info, call 828-754-6262, visit robinsnestcac.org.