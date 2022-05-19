Vale, NC – Come on out to WoodMill Winery and join us in hosting our Annual Strawberry Wine Festival this year. There will be a variety of different vendors for all your shopping pleasures. However, don’t forget about the wine, we will be having complimentary wine samplings for our age of 21 attendees. Also, to go along with your wine there will be a few food trucks coming out to give y’all some delicious foods to enjoy as well. Now for the kids and adults that want some yummy treats, Anna’s Sweet Treats will be making a return with her variety of delicious desserts. Come on out to WoodMill Winery to enjoy this fun-filled day with us! We are looking forward to seeing everyone there!

This will be our 6th Annual release of our Strawberry Wine, available in Semi-Sweet & Sweet.

Wine Specials day of event: 10% off 3 or more bottles of wine, 15% off 6 or more bottles of wine and 20% off cases of wine.

Attendees over the age of 21 are welcome to enjoy complimentary samplings and may purchase a chilled glass of wine or wine slushies during the event.

*MUST HAVE ID*The Spring Wine Festival is Rain or Shine event, free admission, & family friendly.

Please NO PETS ALLOWED! *ONLY ADA Considered Service Animals Are Allowed Here*\Address: 1350 woodmill winery lane Vale, NC 28168 (704)-276-9911.