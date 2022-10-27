Hiddenite, NC – Make plans now for the 6th Annual Run for the Dogs Trail Race on Saturday, November 5 at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Alexander County. There will be three (3) race distances: 4 miles, 8 miles, and 12 miles. All races start at 8:30 a.m. at the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building, located at 3645 Rocky Face Church Road in Hiddenite.

The registration fee is only $10 for any distance. Long-sleeved t-shirts are available during the online registration process for $10. Registration and additional information are available at http://rockyfacepark.com/run-for-the-dogs. Online registration is available at www.ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=92015.

All proceeds from these races will go to the Alexander County Animal Shelter. Participants are asked to bring a donation of dog and/or cat food for the local shelter.

The start/finish line of each 4-mile loop is at the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building. Each loop travels up Grindstone Trail to the top. At this intersection, the loop continues straight across and down Prison Camp Trail to the bottom. The trail takes a sharp left and up Buzzard Trail to Hollow Rock Trail up to Grindstone Trail, turning right and back by the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building, continuing on Grindstone to the paved Quarry Trail turning left around by the picnic shelter, turning right at Rascal Trail for a short distance, turning back right on Quarry Trail, then back left on Grindstone Trail to the finish at the multipurpose building. Each loop measures approximately 4 miles of hills, roots, rock, mud, asphalt, downhills, and fun! All turns will be marked.

Participants may run the race with their dog; however, all dogs must be on a short leash, be non-aggressive, and be up to date on rabies vaccination. Runners with dogs will start in the back of the pack at the race start.

Awards will be presented to the top male and female in each race. Masters’ awards will be presented to the top male and female age 40+ finishers in each race.

Race numbers and shirts may be picked up at the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building (3645 Rocky Face Church Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636) on Saturday morning from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m. Race-day registration will also be available during this time.

For more information, visit www.rockyfacepark.com/run-for-the-dogs, contact Race Director Rick French at rfrench@alexandercountync.gov, or you can call the park office at (828) 632-1308.

View photos from the 2021 Run for the Dogs on Google Photos at https://bit.ly/2021-run-for-the-dogs-race.