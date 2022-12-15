Hickory – The Greater Hickory International Council presents The 13th Annual International Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 17, from 6:30pm – 8:30pm at the Drendel Auditorium, located on the SALT Block in Hickory.

The Romanian Baptist Church of Hickory Choir with all church ensembles invite you to a memorable Christmas celebration in collaboration with the Greater Hickory International Council. Local pianist Rick Setzer along with the Choir ensembles, the RBC brass band, an Atlanta-based string quartet and a trumpet player will play American traditional carols, Romanian Acapella carols, and classical songs from Vivaldi, Beethoven, and Handel.

Light refreshments during intermission. The concert is free and open to the public.