Hickory – Teens ages 13-17 who are fans of anime, manga, and cosplay are invited to attend the monthly Anime Manga Cosplay Club (AMCC) on Thursday, October 27 at 6pm. For this Halloween edition of AMCC, we will make headbands and animal ears to add to your cosplay collection. No registration required.

For more information, please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program.