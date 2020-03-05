Hickory – The SALT Block Foundation is proud to host a first time music event, “An Evening with Liam Bailey and Two Bird Stone”. Two Bird Stone will be joined by special guest drummer and world percussionist, Rohin Khemani of “Red Baraat”. To be held on Saturday, March 14th in the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block, this unique performance will be fueled by the contemporary Americana songwriting of singer Liam Thomas Bailey and the band’s deep appreciation for the traditional fiddle music of Ireland, Scandinavia and North America. Their first album, “Hands and Knees”, will be released in May, 2020. http://twobirdstonemusic.com

Tickets for the concert are $30 with all proceeds going to the SALT Block Foundation, a non-profit organization which oversees the operation of the SALT Block and provides occupancy costs for the residents: Catawba Science Center, Hickory Choral Society, Hickory Museum of Art, United Arts Council and Western Piedmont Symphony. “The SALT Block Foundation is delighted to host this distinctive, intimate musical experience in our very own venue, the Drendel Auditorium.” said Executive Director, Tara Bland.

Doors will open at 7 PM and beverages will be available to purchase. The performance will begin at 8 PM. Please contact Michele Francois at the SALT Block Foundation, 828-324-4906 ext. 304 for more information or to purchase a ticket, or go to www.SaltBlockFoundation.org for details and to order online. You may also mail your check to the SALT Block Foundation, 243 Third Avenue NE, Box 7, Hickory, NC 28601.

Two Bird Stone is boldly Americana! They present fresh, accessible song material as performed on instruments including the banjo, fiddle, accordion, mandolin and a stellar rhythm section. Paying tribute to the many swirling cultures that make up the American identity, Two Bird Stone also carefully incorporates traditional melodies and musical tendencies of cultures abroad to reflect the dimensions of this land’s powerful diversity.