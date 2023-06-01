Hickory – Due to popular demand, we are offering an encore presentation of “An Evening with Charles White,” on Friday, June 16th, from 7-9 PM. Admission is Free. Seating is limited. Doors open at 6:15 PM.

We begin in the Drendel Auditorium where actor Jordan Randall will bring Charles White to life through the artist’s own words as penned in an essay from 1955. White wrote that music “has remained one of the most important influences on my work.” Tiffany Napier is producing musical interludes highlighting some of the artists who inspired White: Mahalia Jackson, Harry Belafonte, and Paul Robeson.

The evening continues with a viewing of the exhibition “Charles White: A Little Higher” in the museum’s galleries.

Special thanks to Hickory Community Theatre and Hickory Area Community Choir. For more information, please call 828.327.8576 or visit www.hickoryart.org.