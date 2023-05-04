Hickory – AMOREM will offer three opportunities to help grieving children in 2023.

It’s hard to recognize a child’s grief because they tend to express their emotions differently than adults. When children experience death, they may think that they are the only ones in the world who have lost a mother, father, grandparent or other loved one. At Good Mourning Grief Camp, children will learn that they are not alone, their feelings are normal, and it is okay to remember their loved ones.

For more than 20 years, children ages 6 through 12 who are grieving the loss of a loved one have been invited to spend a day devoted to remembering and healing through grief-related activities. Through age-appropriate activities, children will gain a better understanding of grief and realize that they are not alone. As they talk, draw, write, listen and laugh, children can find the healing tools that they need.

AMOREM’s Good Mourning Grief Camp is presented by Ashewood Grief Support Services and is provided at no cost to participants due to the generosity and support of the community, a Unifour Foundation grant and Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory. The three camp dates are facilitated by AMOREM staff and specially trained adult and teen volunteers.

The Good Mourning Grief Camp will be held in each service area beginning on Saturday, May 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1721 Enon Road, Valdese; Saturday, May 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 526 Pine Mountain Road, Hudson; and Saturday, June 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 137 Moonstruck Lane, Boone.

Ashewood Grief Support Services of AMOREM helps individuals of all ages and their families cope with the loss of people they love. Grief support services are provided at no cost to the community, even to those with no affiliation with hospice services. For more information, or to register for grief camp, contact Director of Grief Services Kimberly Setzer, MSW, LCSW at 828.754.0101 or email ksetzer@amoremsupport.org.