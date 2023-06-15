Hickory – You won’t want to miss our line-up of special performers this July as part of the Summer Learning Program at Hickory Public Library! Throughout the summer, we will have performers that will engage you in storytelling, science experiments, music, and more! Check it out!

Down to Earth Aerials

Saturday | July 1| 11am

This exciting outdoor aerial acrobatics performance using special rigging and silks will entertain and inspire kids of all ages. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy the show! In the event of rain, this performance will be held at Ridgeview Recreation Center, located at 121 7th Ave SW, Hickory, NC 28602, next to Ridgeview Branch Library.

No registration is required for this event.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library (side lawn)

Criss Cross Mango Sauce

Wednesday | July 5 | 10am

Let’s sing, dance, and tell stories All Together with Criss Cross Mango Sauce in this super fun bilingual (English/Spanish) storytime full of live music and more!

No registration is required for this event. Limited to the first 75.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

All Together Baseball Tales with Conrad from Hickory Crawdads

Wednesday | July 12 | 10am

All the way from LP Frans Stadium, it’s everyone’s favorite crustacean, Conrad the Crawdad! Summer is the best time to celebrate baseball and Conrad will help us read, cheer, pose for photos, and more!

No registration is required for this event. Limited to the first 75.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

The Wizard Experience

Saturday | July 15 | 11 am

Wingardium leviosa! Let your imaginations take flight with this fully interactive wizarding adventure! You’ll feel like you’ve enrolled at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as audience members help make objects appear, disappear, and transfigure. You’ll see a broom take flight, an enchanted talking sorting hat, and incredible magic right before your very eyes. Come take a magical journey into a world you’ve only dreamt of. This immersive theatrical program features live actors, magical illusions, and lots of audience participation.

No registration is required for this event. Limited to the first 75.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Critter Keeper

Tuesday | July 25 | 6pm

We are bringing the jungle to the library. Welcome Critter Keeper, an animal show for those not faint at heart, offering a unique look at insects, reptiles, and, if we are lucky, a Python named Mr. Julius Squeezer. If you are ready to take on the jungle, join us for a talk about animals, geography, adaptions, and more.

No registration is required for this event. Limited to the first 75.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts Books to Broadway Presents SpongeBob

Saturday | July 29 | 10am

Family -Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and became the hottest star on Broadway? Why it’s SpongeBob SquarePants! Join us in Bikini Bottom as we read silly SpongeBob stories, learn the Bikini Bottom Boogie, and explore different character voices!

No registration is required for this event. Limited to the first 75.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Visit our online calendar at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library to learn about more programs. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 1st St SW, Hickory, Nc 28602.

All library programs are free and open to the public.