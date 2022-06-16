Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center proudly presents Dirty Grass Soul to appear June 17th, 2022 at 7:00pm RAIN OR SHINE, on the Rotary Performance Stage at the NEW Alexander County Courthouse Park located at 101 W. Main Avenue in downtown Taylorsville.

Proudly hailing from the musically rich foothills of Cleveland County (Shelby, NC), Dirty Grass Soul has been entertaining audiences across the Carolina and beyond since their formation in 2011. With a sound that draws much influence from traditional music of the North Carolina foothills, Dirty Grass Soul manages to bring on new, refreshed, and re-energized sound to their music that falls somewhere between country, bluegrass, and southern rock and roll reminiscent of acts like The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band.

Music Schedule:

Friday, July 29th: The Night Move Band

Friday, August 12th: Shake Down Band

For more information, visit www.hiddenitearts.org, or call 828-632-6966.

Dirty Grass Soul