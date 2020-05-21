Taylorsville, NC – In response to the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment for health care workers, several local businesses in Alexander County stepped up to fill the need.

Huntington House, located in Bethlehem, is a family owned furniture company with a modern take on classic home furnishings. The company began cutting and sewing makes in April, and currently hope to increase their production of reusable pedestrian masks. This will help those in need and reduce the need for disposable makes. Their Facebook page is announced it as Just One step toward being more sustainable. Find them on Facebook.

HSM Solutions, Hickory Springs, stepped up to manufacture specially designed medical mattresses and beds for hospitals fighting COVID-19. Hickory Springs has manufactured bedding components for years and was able to quickly transition in order to provide those in need with beds. They also began producing protective facemarks and medical gowns at their Claremont, Lenoir, and Hiddenite locations in early April. Find them on Facebook.

Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams, founders of the home brand with their name, have always been pioneers in high quality furniture, which they produce in their Hiddenite factory. “But, walk into the facility today, and you won’t see people sewing sofas and dining chairs—you’ll see rolls and rolls of white fabric, which the company’s employees are making into hospital gowns to fill a persistent shortage of personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic,” reports Hadley Keller in the April 22, 2020 issue of House Beautiful. “There was no question in our minds that we had to pivot our manufacturing to help those who are keeping us safe,” says Williams of the factory’s shift. “Any way we could help, we were going to do it.” Find them on Facebook.

Del Starnes, President of Taylor King Furniture in Taylorsville, announced his company would be producing face masks for medical workers early in April. Medical grade masks continue to be in short supply, and so far they have provided masks at no charge to medical staff at Fresenius Kidney Care and Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville, UNC Hospital, the Iredell Memorial Respiratory Care team, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Catawba Memorial, as well as oncologists in several communities. Find them on Facebook.

Thankful for all of these businesses and how they have stepped up to support our community!