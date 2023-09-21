Taylorsville, NC – Alexander County will conclude the 2023 Summer Concert Series with a performance by The Extraordinaires on Saturday, September 30 at 6:30 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at Alexander County Courthouse Park. The concert is free and open to the public.

The Extraordinaires is a popular band from the Hickory/Charlotte area that can perform a wide variety of hits. Formed in the spring of 2003 from a group that loves the classics and rhythm & blues, the band has a unique blend of music that is sure to get people out of their seats and on the dance floor. From the powerful horns to the smooth lead vocals of Alexander County native Sarah Davis Jones, The Extraordinaires have a live sound that is sure to please. View a sample video on Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/762095536.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the Alexander County Summer Concert Series. Food trucks will be on-site for each concert. No dogs, coolers, or tents are allowed. All park rules and regulations apply.

Alexander County Courthouse Park is located at 101 West Main Avenue in Taylorsville.