Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is eager to present The Shake Down Band to appear August 12, 2022 at 7:00pm RAIN OR SHINE, on the Rotary Performance Stage at the NEW Alexander County Courthouse Park located at 101 W. Main Avenue in downtown Taylorsville.

Shake Down is a talented band located in the foothills of North Carolina including Matt Schrum, Meredith Schrum, Harry Schrum, Roger Icenhour, Billy Rose, and Randy Bumgarner. Their music combines a mixture of both “past” and “present.” by performing a wide variety including beach, shag, rock’n’roll, funk, motown, country, and top 40. The Shake Down Band does an outstanding job of performing covers of many songs by artists including: Jimmy Buffett, The Blues Brothers, Michael Buble, Brooks and Dunn, The Drifters, Stevie Wonder, and so many more!!

Executive Director, Donna Latham expressed adoration for the band and the park- “Come make it a great night for the family and friends! Bring blankets or chairs and come enjoy awesome music from this talented band. Bring the kids too! The splash pad and playground will be open and there will be food trucks available for food and snacks! We are encouraging our citizens to take advantage of this wonderful entertainment space to come together and send off the Summer of 2022 with some good food and good music!!”

Listen to B86 and check out The Hiddenite Center’s Facebook page for weather related information on the day of the event.

Shake Down is the perfect group for any festival, wedding, corporate event, dance club, or any other venue! If interested, contact at (828) 850-0726.

For more information about The Hiddenite Center, visit www.hiddenitearts.org, or call 828-632-6966.

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Summer On The Square Concert Series is provided by funding from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org, with generous funding from The R.Y. & Eileen Lackey Sharpe Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, South Arts, Alexander County Government, The Town Of Taylorsville, The Rotary Foundation, and the Friends of The Center Membership Program.

