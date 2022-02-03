Hiddenite, NC – Applications for vendors for the 8th Annual RockyFest being held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area (Rocky Face Park) are currently available online. Visit Alexander Co. Calls For Artistswww.rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest, click on “Vendor Application,” and complete the online form. Arts/crafts vendors are $30, commercial are $40, and non-profits are $10 for a 10’x10’ space. Electricity is an additional $10 fee. Once submitted, vendor applications will be reviewed by staff who will ensure a good fit with the event. Vendors will then by contacted staff regarding their acceptance. For more information about RockyFest 2022, visit www.rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest or call (828) 632-1308.

Alexander County Government and Rocky Face Park would like to thank the sponsors of RockyFest 2022, which include: Duke Energy, Alexander Railroad Company, Huntington House Furniture, Craftmaster Furniture, EnergyUnited, McGill Associates, Taylor King Furniture and WHKY.

 

 

 