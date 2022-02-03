Hiddenite, NC – Applications for vendors for the 8th Annual RockyFest being held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area (Rocky Face Park) are currently available online. Visit www.rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest, click on “Vendor Application,” and complete the online form. Arts/crafts vendors are $30, commercial are $40, and non-profits are $10 for a 10’x10’ space. Electricity is an additional $10 fee. Once submitted, vendor applications will be reviewed by staff who will ensure a good fit with the event. Vendors will then by contacted staff regarding their acceptance. For more information about RockyFest 2022, visit www.rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest or call (828) 632-1308.

Alexander County Government and Rocky Face Park would like to thank the sponsors of RockyFest 2022, which include: Duke Energy, Alexander Railroad Company, Huntington House Furniture, Craftmaster Furniture, EnergyUnited, McGill Associates, Taylor King Furniture and WHKY.