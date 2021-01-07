Hickory – Hickory residents who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic may apply for financial assistance through a partnership program between the City of Hickory and Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM).

In July 2020, the City entered into an agreement with Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry to utilize $155,684 of Community Development Block Grant funding from the CARES Act (CDBG-CV) to establish a relief program to make emergency grant payments for water/sewer utility bills on behalf of Hickory households in need.

Since the signing of the initial agreement, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has allocated additional funding to support the relief effort for the coronavirus.

On January 5, Hickory City Council approved amending the existing agreement with GHCCM to include $216,803 of additional CDBG-CV funds. This amendment also expands the program to now provide assistance beyond just water/sewer utility bills.

Funds may be used to make payments for rent/mortgage, power, and natural gas bills, as well as water/sewer utility bills.

Although there is not a cap on the amount of funds available per household, there are limits to the grant payment periods. For rent and mortgage bills, up to three consecutive months may be covered. For power, natural gas, and water/sewer utility bills, funds may be used to cover up to six consecutive months.

The relief program is open to City of Hickory residents who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and can provide documentation of financial hardship (i.e. furlough, job loss, reduced work hours).

For more information about the program and detailed eligibility requirements, please contact Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry at 828-327-0979.