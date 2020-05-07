Hickory – ACAP Hickory is pleased to inform you that the May 2020 ACAP Hickory Program will be provided electronically, via, ZOOM!

In the interest of your health and safety, as well as compliance with local, state and federal guidelines/orders, ACAP Hickory will be providing our monthly programming through an electronic platform for the foreseeable future.

We understand that caregiving continues every day, even during these challenging times of national importance, so we’re hoping this topic will be especially helpful as you navigate your journey of caregiving.

On Tuesday, May 12th at 5:30 PM, Karen Phoenix, Project C.A.R.E. Family Consultant will present “Dementia 201 – Beyond the Basics.”

We hope you will join us, electronically, for this FREE program. You MUST register for this electronic program by April 11th at NOON.

Email us to register at: Info.ACAPHickory@gmail.com, and provide your name and email address. You will receive a “link,” via email, inviting you to attend the program. This email will be from Karen.Phoenix@WPCOG.org. Click on the email “link” at the designated time to join the program. You may use your Desktop, Laptop, Smartphone, or Tablet. Everyone will automatically be muted. To ask Karen a question, simply press the “Raise My Hand” button and Karen will acknowledge your question.

ACAP Hickory provides information, resources, support and community for adult-child caregivers as they care for their aging parents and for themselves. Free educational programs are offered the 2nd Tuesday of each month, 5:30-7:00 p.m. Unless otherwise noted, ACAP meets in the Fellowship Hall of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2780 N. Center Street, Hickory, NC.

Although designed for adult-child caregivers of aging parents, ACAP programs are open to all who are interested.

ACAP Hickory is a local chapter of ACAPcommunity, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.Please visit us at: www.acaphickory.org or Phone us at: (828) 610-5741 for questions.