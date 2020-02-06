Hickory – On February 11 at 5:30pm, ACAP (Adult Children of Aging Parents) Hickory will present Practical Financial Decisions. Merry Boone, CFP, Senior Wealth Advisor, Raymond James Financial Services will review the financial options and decisions a caregiver may consider as part of ongoing support for an aging parent. Once applied, these steps can ease the worry of daily financial decisions, such as credit, bill paying, control and protection of assets, and health care issues.

Learn more about organizing finances, protecting you and your loved one, Estate Planning, and different kinds of insurance and income streams.

We hope you will join us for this FREE program.

ACAP Hickory provides information, resources, support and community for adult-child caregivers as they care for their aging parents and for themselves. Free educational programs are offered the 2nd Tuesday of each month, 5:30-7:00 p.m. Unless otherwise noted, ACAP meets in the Fellowship Hall of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2780 N. Center Street, Hickory, NC (beside Publix).

Although designed for adult-child caregivers of aging parents, ACAP programs are open to all who are interested. ACAP Hickory is a local chapter of ACAPcommunity, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Please visit us at: www.acaphickory.org; Email us at: Info.ACAPHickory@gmail.com; Phone us at: (828) 610-5741.