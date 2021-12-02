Banner Elk, NC – For those who need a little Christmas this holiday season, the Blue Ridge Mountain town of Banner Elk is the place to be the first weekend of December.

The town’s three-day celebration known as A Small Town Christmas takes place Dec. 3-5, offering visitors a traditional holiday getaway wrapped in small-town charm.

The schedule starts with a Friday evening tree lighting followed by a holiday musical variety show at the local performing arts center.

Saturday dawns with a 5k Reindeer Run and breakfast with Santa, followed by a day full of activities. There is a pet-friendly event, a community carol sing, story time with Santa at the fire station, cookie decorating at Banner Elk Café, a holiday market, and an evening in the park with light shows, train rides, hot chocolate and a Christmas movie.

Sunday’s activities include choose-and-cut visits to nearby tree farms and holiday tours at Apple Hill Alpaca Farm (tickets required).

“We love seeing families and couples get away from the hustle and bustle to enjoy a simpler celebration in a small town,” says event organizer Jo-Ann McMurray of the Banner Elk Chamber. “And what better way to end the weekend than visiting a tree farm and driving home with a hand-picked tree on top of the car?”

A variety of lodging is available, as well as choose-and-cut packages that include one night’s lodging, discounts at a local restaurant and tree vouchers for Elk River Evergreens.

For more details, go to www.BannerElk.com or call (828) 898-8395.