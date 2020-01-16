Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center invites the community to join in a celebration of Scots heritage in our region with a Scottish Feaste Celebrating Robert Burns. This memorable evening of Scottish heritage festivities will be held at the Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County) on Thursday, January 23, 2020 and will begin at 7:00pm.

The cost of admission is $16 per person. This all inclusive admission price includes the Scottish feaste, musical entertainment by “Celtic Sessions,” and tax. Reservations for this grand evening are required and may be made by calling the Center’s Lucas Mansion at 828-632-6966.

Born in January of 1759, Robert Burns was one of the most celebrated poets of all time. Burns, a poet and lyricist, is widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland and was a pioneer of the Romantic Movement. Many of his poems and songs such as the classic “Auld Lang Syne,” are still performed today. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s festivities will feature many of Robert Burns’ works of poetry, which have been set to song. To celebrate his birthday, guests are encouraged to dress in their tartans and plaids.

On this special evening, the feaste itself is part of the performance and the grandeur of the event. After a Scottish welcome, guests will feaste on a traditional Scottish meal, which is served family style and includes: haggis, pork, shredded cabbage, pan haggerty, baps & butter, tipsy laird for dessert.

A glass of wassail, a punch made with apple juice and spices, will be raised in a toast to the President, the Queen, the Lads and the Lassies. The entrance of the Haggis, graces, and a closing toast to the immortal memory of Robert Burns, are among other festivities of the evening. Guests are encouraged to wear their tartans and plaids to add to the experience.

Throughout the evening, guests will be entertained with a unique blend of traditional Celtic music from “Celtic Sessions.” This three piece Celtic band features Alexander County native, R.G. Absher, Julian Charles, and Naomi Orr. Their music features Irish harp, hammered dulcimer, Irish drum, fiddle, banjo, and guitar.

To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call (828) 632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.

