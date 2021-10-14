Dozier, AL (AP) — A 95-year-old south Alabama man who heard someone breaking into his home grabbed a weapon and ran off an intruder before summoning deputies, who soon captured a suspect and charged him with burglary, a sheriff said.

A senior citizen who lives in the Dozier community of Covington County was napping in his living room Friday evening when he was awakened by the sound of shattering glass, Sheriff Blake Turman told news outlets.

The elderly man armed himself with an unidentified weapon and found the intruder ransacking his kitchen. He then ordered him to leave and called 911 once he was gone, Turman said.

Deputies later arrested a suspect behind a home in the area on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

“Thank God this had a good ending, and the victim should be commended on his courage and quick thinking,” Turman said.