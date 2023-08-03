Hickory – The descendants of John and Mary Rippetoe Bush will convene at 1:00 PM in Cajah’s Mountain on Sunday, August 13, 2023. The 94th Bush Family Reunion begins with a potluck lunch at the Orchard Drive site known locally as the Old Bush School House.

John Bush is identified as the first of the Caldwell County Bush Clan. Born in Bute (now Warren) County, John lived in Orange and Anson Counties before settling in a section of Burke County, which later became Caldwell County in 1880. There he married Mary Rippetoe in 1801. The Rippetoe family moved from Virginia to Burke County after the birth of daughter Mary in 1779. John’s occupation in the 1840 Census was listed as farmer. He and Mary had 11 children.

An annual event is held each year on the second Sunday of August. The Bush Family invites any relative, no matter how close or distant, to join them. More information is available by contacting bobbywbush@charter.net.