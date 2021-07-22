Hickory – Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market (DHFM) announce the 5th Annual Farm to Fork, Expand the Table fundraiser for 2021. The event benefits and supports the mission of both organizations. This year, the two organizations are continuing the tradition started last year of offering chef inspired and prepared to-go meals. New for 2021 is the inclusion of a re-useable tote, in addition to offering a ‘two series’ option to purchase a summer meal and a late fall meal. The date for the summer meal is Thursday, July 29 and Thursday, October 28, for the fall meal.

Five local chefs will showcase locally grown produce from local farmers who participate in DHFM. The chefs are donating their time and talents to create a culinary feast that highlights the variety of seasonal foods plentiful to our area. The chefs include John Buff, Executive Chef, Charolais Steak House; Rick Doherr, Executive Chef Café Rule and Wine Bar; Joey Mansueto, Executive Chef, Catawba Country Club; Ben Sullivan, Executive Sous Chef, Catawba Country Club; and Daniel Wheeler, Chef, The Stanley.

Corporate Sponsors supporting this event include Paramount Automotive Group, Premier Sponsor; MDI, Alex Lee, Lowes Foods; Frye Regional Medical Center; OrthoCarolina; and Farm Bureau Insurance.

Since 1969, GHCCM has served the most vulnerable neighbors who are facing crisis, living in poverty and/or experiencing homelessness in Catawba County and the surrounding area. In response to the community need, GHCCM assists over 2,000 neighbors (clients) each month. GHCCM is a unique ministry for its wholistic (whole person) approach. The ministry provides assistance to our neighbors including rent and mortgage support, utilities, heat, clothing, medical care, access to pharmaceuticals, transportation, NETworX Catawba, interagency referrals, and utilizing the Whole Life Center, which journeys with neighbors to take the ‘Next Step’ towards changing lives. GHCCM is a transformational ministry that partners with our neighbors to create a new lifestyle beyond poverty, and to help secure a positive generational change in their families.

For 19 years, the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market (DHFM) has served Hickory and surrounding communities in the foothills with locally grown produce, meat, fruits, and flowers as well as baked goods, cheeses, and an array of artisans. Approximately 40 growers and craftsmen come from Catawba and surrounding counties to participate in the twice weekly market. The DHFM is open year- round on Saturdays and takes place twice weekly from mid-April through October on Union Square. DHFM is a reliable destination for local healthy food in an otherwise food desert. The market accepts SNAP/EBT as well as WIC and senior benefits.

Each meal is $80 per tote which serves two people. There is an option to purchase both meals at a ‘series price’ of $150. To purchase, call 828-323-7902, visit the Farmers Market on market days at the ‘Market table’, or by ordering on-line at www.ccmhickory.org/event/farmtofork. Available is the option to purchase beer and/or wine to pair with the meal.

GHCCM is open to serve neighbors in most need. The ministry is dependent on financial contributions to continue offering the wide range of support to our neighbors. It is the goal of GHCCM to work together to offer stability to those in crisis. For the current schedule, ministries offered and for making a donation, visit our website at www.ccmhickory.org. For additional information email info@ccmhickory.org. To volunteer send your request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.