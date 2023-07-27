Valdese, NC – The 48th Annual Waldensian Festival is almost here. Here’s a guide to the Festival August 11 & 12.

Friday – August 11th

Classic Car Cruise-In, Beer & Wine Garden Opens, Food Trucks

Main Street will begin closing at approximately 5:00 P.M. on Friday, August 11th to prepare for dozens of antique cars to line the street. Those interested in participating in the cruise-in can find details at waldensianfestival.com. Domestic beers will be available for purchase on behalf of Burke Sunrise Rotary and Waldensian Style Wines will be pouring all night, including their famous Brenda’s Peach Bellini! Those that partake in beer & wine are reminded to only consume it within the allowed areas of the festival. Attendees are not permitted to bring coolers to the Main Stage area. The Beer and Wine Garden will be open from 5-10:00 P.M. Food trucks in attendance include Dig ‘n Dogs and Village Inn Pizza.

Festival Friday Kick Off Entertainment: Southside Station & FIREWORKS!

Southside Station is a 5-piece variety band of talented musicians of vocalists and musicians dedicated to playing acoustic guitar, lead guitar, bass, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, upright bass, harmonica and drums. Their unique song list consists of legendary dance hits, rock, country, yacht rock and singer song writer hits. Southside Station shares the talents of Veteran musicians that they have shared the stage including Charlie Daniels, ZZ Top, Styx, Foreigner, Jimmy Buffett, Sara Evans, Sheryl Crow and many more. Known for their energetic stage presence and their diversity of their song lists, Southside Station will certainly kick off this special weekend in style.

Shortly after dusk, a brilliant and impressive fireworks display will be launched from behind the Old Rock School. The colorful bursts will be able to be viewed from all over downtown.

Saturday – August 12th

Great Waldensian Footrace

Each year during the festival the Great Waldensian Footrace is held. This event begins on Saturday at 8:00am with a 5 and10k run starting at the Valdese Community Recreation Center.

Le Phare Des Alpes hosts Regional Bocce Tournament

The Waldensian Festival would not be complete without bocce. The Western North Carolina Regional Tournament, sponsored and hosted by the Le Phare des Alpes (LPDA) located on Laurel Street South, will begin promptly at 8:00am on August 12th.

Information Booth & Vendors Open

Located at the corner of Rodoret & Main Street, Festival attendees are invited to visit the Valdese Information & Merchandise Booth. Information on all event activities will be available. Valdese t-shirts, Valdese license plates, decals, and flags will be available for purchase. Over 150 food and craft vendors will flood Main Street from Carolina Street to the Old Rock School on Saturday from 9:00am until 6:00 P.M. A wide variety of festival booths will be represented, so be sure to visit each one! Handmade crafts, furniture, apparel boutiques, children’s activities, giveaways, and of course- all the street food favorites you can eat!

Waldensian Presbyterian Church Presents FREE Children’s Area!

Bouncy Houses, 80 ft. Waterslide Obstacle Course, Art in the Park, Bocce, Games, Painting, Tasting Tent, Sanctuary Tours, Community Children’s Moment, and More!

Some festivities start at 9am with the majority taking place between 10-2pm.

Farris Insurance Agency presents Chainsaw Artist, Mountain Mike

Festival sponsor, Farris Insurance Agency will host Mountain Mike an international speed carver and Masterpiece carver, who holds the title of “Master of the Chainsaw” 2016 and 2017. Be sure to check out his talents as he will be demonstrating his cutting skills throughout Festival Saturday at the Farris Insurance Agency Parking Lot (located at the intersection of Main Street and Carolina Street. Saturday Entertainment-

Main Stage Lineup

9:00 A.M. -Tumblemania Performance

10:30 A.M. – Old Colony Players Reenactment from “From This Day Forward”

11:00 A.M. – Music by Pandemonium

12:00 P.M. – Music by Garrett Huffman

2:00 P.M. – Debbie Huffman Dance Academy Demonstration

3:00 P.M. – Music by the Night Move Band

7:00 P.M. – Music by Ryan Perry (Festival Headliner)

For more information about the Waldensian Festival and other Valdese events, please go to visitvaldese.com or call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129.