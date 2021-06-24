Theater, Streaming & Blu-Ray

Now in theaters:

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021) Ryan Reynolds returns in this action sequel to the 2017 film. Here the three returning leads have their hands full attempting to save Europe from a madman’s sinister plot.

Streaming & Blu-Ray:

Paramount:

Rugrats: The Complete Series (1991-2006) All 9 seasons of the Nickelodeon animated series have been issued on a 26-disc set. Extras include multiple featurettes.

Georgetown (2019) Actor Christoph Waltz makes his directorial debut with this tale of political intrigue involving a well connected Washington DC player (Waltz) who finds himself being pursued by his recently deceased wife’s daughter (Annette Bening). Vanessa Redgrave co stars. No extras.

Passion River:

Punk the Capital (2019) The punk and hardcore scene of Washington DC is chronicled in this well-reviewed documentary.

Indie Pix:

Last Request (2019) is an import from Nigeria exploring the plight of a family dealing with the matriarch’s terminal illness diagnosis. No Extras.

Arrow:

Years of Lead: Five Classic Italian Crime Thrillers (1973-77) includes the following films from the much loved period of Italian Cinema: Savage Three, Like Rabid Dogs, Colt 38, Highway Racer and No, the Case is Happily Resolved. There are multiple extras on this set as well.

Irezumi (1966) A Geisha seeks to turn the tables on her kidnappers in this stylish Japanese thriller. Extras include commentary, featurette and trailer.

Severin Films:

Strike Commando (1986)/ Strike Command 2 (1988) The adventures of Mike Ransom, Italy’s answer to Rambo, are being issued by the company in two separate Blu-Ray editions with extras including new interviews.

Corinth Films:

Beate (2018) This Italian film focuses on the efforts of a groups of downsized workers attempting to compete against their former employer. No extras.

Criterion:

Streetwise/Tiny: The Life of Erin Blackwell (1984/2016) Two documentaries from filmmaker Martin Bell, focusing on the homeless population of Seattle, are being issued in one set. Extras include new interviews, audio commentary, short films, trailers and an essay book.

Universal:

Nobody (2021) Bob Odenkirk stars as an avenging father and husband taking on the thugs who disrupted his life in this thriller from last spring penned by the creator of John Wick. Extras include deleted scenes.

MVD Visual:

Adam Resurrected (2008) Jeff Goldblum is a Nazi death camp survivor coming to grips with his pain in this drama from Paul Schrader. Extras include a commentary and Q and A.

Feed the Gods (2014) A girl searching for her lost parents encounters a bigfoot type creature along the way. Extras include commentary and featurette.

Camino (2015) Stuntwoman Zoe Bell has the lead as a war photographer running for her life in the Columbian jungle in this film. Extras include multiple featurettes.

Warner Archive:

Chain Lightning (1950) Humphrey Bogart is a hot-shot pilot tasked with flying a carrier from the North Pole to Washington in this actioner co starring Raymond Massey. Extras include a cartoon and a short.

It Happened at the World’s Fair (1963) Elvis does his usual thing except this time the backdrop is the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair. Joan O’ Brien co stars. Extras include the film’s trailer.

