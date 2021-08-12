Valdese, NC – The 46th Annual Waldensian Festival is August 13th & 14th. Festival Friday night will kick off the weekend-long celebration with a country performance by crowd pleaser, Darrell Harwood at 6:00 p.m.! So, who is Darrell Harwood? He is your average everyday working man who happens to be an extremely talented singer and high energy entertainer. His personal work ethic and integrity spill over into his music, allowing him to connect with his fans in a very special way. His magnetic personality and easygoing ways draw people into his performances.

Harwood will be followed with a performance from Dirty Grass Soul, who will take the festival stage at 9:00 p.m.! Proudly hailing from the musically rich foothills of Cleveland County (Shelby, NC), Dirty Grass Soul has been entertaining audiences across the Carolinas and beyond since their formation in 2011. With a sound that draws much influence from traditional music of the North Carolina foothills, Dirty Grass Soul manages to bring a new, refreshed, and re-energized sound to their music that falls somewhere between country, bluegrass, and southern rock & roll reminiscent of acts like The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band.

It’s all about BEACH when it comes to the Saturday night festival headliners! The Tonez will perform at 3:00 p.m. The Tonez are an 8-piece band dedicated to keeping crowds on their feet dancing and enjoying live music. They feature a growing mix of Oldies, Motown, Rock & Roll, Country, Funk, R&B, and of course, Beach music! Following The Tonez…The Blackwater Band hits the stage as our Saturday night headliner! BlackWater Band is dedicated to the live performance of Beach Music, along with Blues and Funk. The band typically consists of 8 pieces: keys, guitar, bass guitar, drums, saxophone, trumpet, trombone and flugelhorn/2nd trombone. Their band members come from diverse backgrounds, and they guarantee their patrons quality entertainment up and down the Carolina coast!

Please visit https://www.townofvaldese.com for more information.