Hickory – Are you interested in learning more about law enforcement to include patrol techniques, community policing, criminal investigation, firearms, or just want to become more familiar with the Hickory Police Department in general? Now is your opportunity!

The 43rd session of the Hickory Police Department Citizens’ Police Academy (CPA) begins Thursday, March 19. Sessions are held at the department each Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00pm, concluding on May 21, with a graduation from the academy.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact our department no later than March 10th. Space is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis and based on application approval.

Applications are available online at www.hickorync.gov and should be mailed to Hickory Police Department, Attn: Lt. S.D. Hildebrand, 347 2nd Ave SW, Hickory, NC 28602.