Mount Holly, NC – The Gaston County Museum is pleased to partner with artist Emily Andress of Awaken Gallery and Gaston County Schools for the 3rd Annual Mount Holly Lantern Parade. This year’s Greatest Show on Earth-themed parade will look a little different; instead of the lanterns parading by the parade attendees, the parade attendees will stroll past the parade.

With the support of a grant awarded to the museum by the Gaston Community Foundation, materials were provided to participating elementary, middle, and high school Gaston County Schools students to design and create lanterns that will be showcased in this year’s parade.

As more and more schools and artists sign up to participate, Andress says she is beyond excited with how this year’s event is coming together. “Working with Alex Brooks and the museum has been a blessing as it made it possible to expand the lantern making to more areas! Having his assistance in working with the teachers is invaluable! We look forward to a truly spectacular event that will include multi-media surprises that will delight all who attend!”

A lantern designed and created by GCM staff members Ali Pizza, Assistant Director; Alexander Brooks, Education Manager; and Patrick Stepp, Programs Coordinator will also be on view in the parade.

This family friendly, one night only parade will begin at 7:00 pm at Tuckaseegee Park in Mount Holly and is free to the public. Social distancing between groups will be maintained and masks are required. Registration for a walk-through time slot can be found on Awaken Gallery’s website at www.awakengallery.com

For more information contact: Alexander.Brooks@gastongov.com

The Gaston County Museum is located at 131 West Main Street, Dallas NC 28034. Currently the museum is open to the public by reservation Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am – 5pm

Please visit our website gastoncountymuseum.org/visit to reserve your slot.

Hours are subject to change due to local pandemic guidelines.