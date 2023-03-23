Hickory – Hickory’s Oktoberfest 2023 is now accepting applications for Arts and Crafts vendors. Celebrating its 34th year, this annual festival will be held October 13, 14, and 15, 2023 in Downtown Hickory NC. With estimated attendance of 100,000 for the three day event, the potential for sales is extremely high!

Hickory’s Oktoberfest is an outdoor festival held annually on the second weekend in October. It features four stages of live entertainment ranging from traditional polka to rock & roll, beer gardens, a juried arts and crafts show, and hundreds of food and commercial vendors.

Oktoberfest’s Juried Arts and Crafts show is a juried. The Arts & Crafts area includes paintings, sculpture, pottery, handmade swings, candles, jewelry, photography and more. Booth spaces are 10 x 10 and limited to one craftsperson per booth. Registration will be accepted until August 18, 2023. Booth fees are $100.00 for all three days with electricity available. Applications and guidelines are available on line at www.hickoryoktoberfest.com, click on the vendor’s link.

Other vendors include food trucks, commercial businesses and nonprofit organizations. Applications for Commercial and Non-Profit vendors are available online at www.hickoryoktoberfest.com.

For more information on Oktoberfest 2023, applications and guidelines or sponsorship information please call 828 322 1121 or visit the website www.hickoryoktoberfest.com and click on vendor applications or email info@downtownhickory.com.