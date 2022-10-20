Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center and the Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild will sponsor the 35th Annual QUILTING WORKSHOP on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The one-day workshop will be held at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex in Hiddenite.

The WORKSHOP offers a choice between two all-day (6 hours) workshops. Registrations are still available in the following classes: Ellie the Elephant with Connie Carroll; The Wanda Quilt with Sandi Herman. For in-depth detail of the classes visit hiddenitearts.org or call the Center at (828) 632-6966.

Registration fee is $ $75 and includes coffee break and teacher’s show, class instruction, and lunch. During their lunch break, participants may visit the Lucas Mansion Gallery to enjoy the gallery exhibit by the Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild. The quilt exhibit will feature quilts, wall hangings, and table runners created by guild members. For more information or to register for this workshop contact Karen Walker at The Hiddenite Center at (828) 632-6966.

The Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild meets the fourth Monday of each month at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex. New members are encouraged to join the guild at any level of quilting ability. Contact Micki Earp 828-632-6769 or Selena Harrington at 828-632-3995.

Hiddenite Center programs and events are supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural Cultural Resources www.NCArts.org, with funding from the National Endowment Of The Arts and with generous funding from the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts at Appalachian State University, Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, The Rotary Foundation, South Arts, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.