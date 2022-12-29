Hickory – “Dive” into coral conservation with Catawba Science Center and the Hickory Museum of Art with this joint project coming the first week in January 2023! Meet Shari Regnebogen Ross, a Coral Crusader, and artist dedicated to saving the reefs! Get creative with Shari by participating in a community coral reef art project January 5th through 7th to be displayed at the Hickory Museum of Art on January 8th! View LIVE corals in the Catawba Science Center Aquarium Building while learning the importance of keeping the reefs alive & healthy with Shari on January 5th at 4pm. Take part in the unique Cocktails, Corals & Conversation experience in the Hickory Museum of Art’s SEA to SEE exhibition January 5th at 6pm. Plus, you won’t want to miss the 329 Miles… an interactive presentation for all ages by Shari in the Drendel Auditorium on January 7th at 11am!

Seize this opportunity to learn about Corals and Conservation with Science and Art. Detailed program info and a full schedule of events can be found at www.329-miles.constantcontactsites.com. The guest list for Cocktails, Corals & Conversation event has limited availability, reserve your spot at www.tickettailor.com/events/hickorymuseumofart/818273. 329 Miles: Corals & Conservation with Science & Art is a UAC collaborative project.

Catawba Science Center is located On the SALT Block, 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601 t: (828) 322-8169