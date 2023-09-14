Hudson, NC – The 2nd Annual Hudson Bocce Tournament will be held at Redwood Park, Hudson McCreary Recreation Center on Saturday, September 23rd, beginning at 9:00 AM. The tournament will field eight teams of 4 players each. Registration is $5 per person. Trophies will be given to the first place team members. This will be a double elimination format. If you wish to register, or for more information, please contact Keith Smith, Tournament Coordinator, at the Hudson Town Offices at (828) 728-8272, or cs@townofhudsonnc.com

Bocce is an Italian Lawn Bowling game and was brought to this area by Waldensian settlers in 1893, when they formed the Town of Valdese.