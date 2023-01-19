Blowing Rock, NC – Don’t Hibernate…Celebrate! Join us for the 25th Annual Blowing Rock WinterFest, January 26-29, and enjoy the fun side of winter.25th Annual Blowing Rock WinterFest

Events include the icy Polar Bear Plunge in Chetola Lake, WinterFeast, WinterFashion Show, Ice Carving in Memorial Park, Rotary Chili Cookoff & Tasting, Pancake Breakfast, Winter Art events at BRAHM, Winter Duck Derby at Mystery Hill, Festival of Lights at Chetola Resort, Winter Beer Garden and more!

Join us for our fun-filled days of celebrating winter in our mountain town. The full schedule is available online at https://blowingrockwinterfest.com/

WinterFest tickets can be purchased at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, 132 Park Avenue in Blowing Rock, via phone at 828-295-7851 or online at https://blowingrockwinterfest.com/