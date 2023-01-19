Blowing Rock, NC – Don’t Hibernate…Celebrate! Join us for the 25th Annual Blowing Rock WinterFest, January 26-29, and enjoy the fun side of winter.

Events include the icy Polar Bear Plunge in Chetola Lake, WinterFeast, WinterFashion Show, Ice Carving in Memorial Park, Rotary Chili Cookoff & Tasting, Pancake Breakfast, Winter Art events at BRAHM, Winter Duck Derby at Mystery Hill, Festival of Lights at Chetola Resort, Winter Beer Garden and more!

Join us for our fun-filled days of celebrating winter in our mountain town. The full schedule is available online at https://blowingrockwinterfest.com/

WinterFest tickets can be purchased at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, 132 Park Avenue in Blowing Rock, via phone at 828-295-7851 or online at https://blowingrockwinterfest.com/