Hickory – The 2022 Susan L. Coleman Castle of Cans fall campaign combined campaign had another successful year with can collections of 6712 pounds and a successful fundraising campaign that exceeded its goal by raising $5011 equaling 35,075 pounds of food for a grand total equaling 41,787 pounds of food for our community agencies. Castle of Cans chairperson Carleen Crawford expressed her appreciation to everyone who collected, contributed or helped in any way to support the castle campaign this year.

“This was the 24th year of Castle of Cans,” said Crawford. “The community pulled together once again to support the campaign. Schools, churches, and community members joined in to help feed our neighbors in need.

Appreciation is extended to the following 2022 collection sites: Bandys High School FFA, which led the school efforts with both can and fund collections equaling 3901 lbs, River Bend Middle School was second in collections with can and fund collections equaling 1866 lbs, Maiden Elementary School was top elementary collections with 1804 lbs. followed closely by Startown Elementary School collections with 1466 lbs, St. Stephens High School at 730 lbs, and Tuttle Elementary at 662 lbs. St. Alban’s Episcopal Church’s contributions equaled 5635 lbs of food.

A very special thanks go to Food Lion and Papa John’s Pizza. Food Lion through its Food Lion Feeds Program donated $3500 equaling 24,500 lbs. of food. This is the seventh year that Food Lion has supported the drive with a large donation. Papa John’s has donated the prize parties for many years.

Food was distributed to the following agencies: The Corner Table of Newton, Eastern Catawba County Cooperative Christian Ministries, Exodus Homes, The Family Care Center, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministries, The Hickory Soup Kitchen, The Salvation Army, and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Castle of Cans is the community service component of Hickory’s Oktoberfest. The annual food drive is sponsored by Hickory Downtown Development Association and is coordinated by St. Alban’s Episcopal Church.

Photo: Carleen Crawford (left), Castle of Cans Coordinator is pictured accepting the Food Lion Feeds donation of $3500 to 2022 Castle of Cans Campaign from Store Manager Josh Peacock (right), Food Lion North Center Street location.