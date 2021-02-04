Winston-Salem, NC —Celebrating its 23rd season, the RiverRun International Film Festival will take place May 6 through 16, 2021 and will feature more than 100 screenings. Based in Winston-Salem, RiverRun is an Academy Award-qualifying festival in two categories: Documentary Short and Animated Short.

“We were disappointed to have to cancel the 2020 festival, which would have taken place near the onset of the pandemic early last April,” RiverRun Executive Director Rob Davis said. “We had several highly successful online and drive-in screenings during the summer and fall. Based on those successes, we are confident that we will be able to offer the Film Festival in May using online and drive-in screenings only.”

RiverRun is evaluating more than 1,400 films that were submitted for consideration. The 2021 festival lineup will be announced on Wednesday, April 7. Tickets will be available to members on Thursday, April 8 and will go on sale to the public on Monday, April 12 at riverrunfilm.com.

“We have another great lineup of films under consideration for this year’s festival, which will include films that will appeal to a broad range of people and will reflect the artistry of many rising filmmakers,” Davis added. “Regardless of how we offer the screenings, I promise that we will a robust festival for the entire community to enjoy.”

SPONSORS

The sponsors of the 2021 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization’s mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures, and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:

Title Sponsors – National Endowment for the Arts, UNCSA; Presenting Sponsors – Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, Shift Creative, Wake Forest University

Marquee Sponsors – Forsyth County, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council. PNC, Reynolds America, Inc., Salem Smiles Orthodontics

ABOUT RIVERRUN

The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.