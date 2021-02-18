Hickory – The Heart of Catawba Valley is taking the traditional Catawba Valley Heart Ball beyond the table into a year-round campaign, bringing the work of the American Heart Association to life. The campaign focuses on the mission-critical work being done within our community by putting a spotlight on opportunities to save and improve lives by creating meaningful change. Together we will educate families in the Catawba Valley community on the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

The campaign will continue to fund the critical research needs of the American Heart Association. It will also spotlight the need to remove barriers to access to care all while supporting the healthcare heroes in our community that have been impacted by COVID-19.

The Heart of Catawba Valley Campaign focuses on the mission-critical work being done within our community and culminates at the Heart Ball Experience on February 20, 2021, from 6:00pm – 7:00pm. We invite you to walk alongside us in support of the mission of the American Heart Association. The AHA team will continue to monitor CDC guidelines on how the event will be celebrated as the safety of our guests is of utmost importance.

Together, we are relentlessly focused on the heart of our community. Through the Heart of Catawba Valley and Heart Ball campaign, we celebrate our collective success in driving change, funding science and improving behaviors – no matter where, or how, we gather. That means taking our efforts beyond the ballroom, working every day to help every heart.

In communities across the country, Heart of Catawba Valley and Heart Ball supporters unite with a shared purpose to raise the critical funds we need to ensure our work continues. Throughout our campaign we celebrate our milestones, we thank our sponsors and we honor our heroes. We come together to achieve something bigger than ourselves. We live fierce and fight for all.

General admission for the digital experience may be “purchased” at no cost at https://ahacharlotte.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20202021CatawbaValleyHeartBall/Tickets/tabid/1168217/Default.aspx. General admission includes the link to the digital broadcast and access to the auction.

VIP Experiences may be purchased below. The VIP Event Experience includes a pre-event party package from Café Rule which contains appetizers and mocktails for two. Packages will be available for pick-up at Café Rule between 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. on 2/20/2021.

For questions, please contact Kaitlyn Jarman at kaitlyn.jarman@heart.org. Find event information at https://ahacharlotte.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20202021CatawbaValleyHeartBall/tabid/1159593/Default.aspx.