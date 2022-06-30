Hickory, NC – Reminisce with the library on Thursday, July 7 at 10am and listen to your favorite tunes from the 60s. This combination of Music Bingo and Name that Tune will make you want to twist and shout! 30 participants, first come, first served.

For more information, please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program. Space is limited and this program is first come, first served. Visit https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/ for more information on our programs.