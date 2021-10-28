Statesville, NC – Mark your calendars for the 18th Annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, November 6. The Statesville Pumpkin Fest held in Downtown Statesville is truly a fall festival for the entire family. Enjoy live entertainment, craft and food vendors, Kids Zone, and Classic Car Show. The festival runs from 10am – 5pm.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

At this fun-filled annual community event, there will be three stages hosting a variety of music and entertainment hosted by WAME Real Country 92.9 & 550. Numerous other performances will happen throughout the day on different stages around the festival.

KIDS’ ZONE

The kids’ zone will feature inflatable rides such as the 20-foot slide 15-foot slide, bounce house, 40-foot obstacle course, and Kiddie Playland.

Armbands will be $5.00 for one-hour increments or individual tickets ($1 each) for the Kids Zone. Tickets will be available for purchase at the festival.

FOOD & CRAFT VENDORS

Enjoy foods such as BBQ, Buffalo Wings, Polish Sausage, Gyros, Steak & Cheese, Hot Dogs, Pizza, Curly Fries, Funnel Cakes, Fried Apple Pies and more!

With over 60 vendors, Shop a wide variety of arts and crafts booths all day long.

CLASSIC CAR CRUISE_IN

Come join us as CLASSIC CARS are returned to beautiful Historic Downtown Statesville as part of the Annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest. Court Street will transform into a large parking lot of classic cars (1994 and older) during the Statesville Pumpkin Fest. All cars will stage on S. Meeting Street beginning at 9:30 a.m. From 9:30-10:30 a.m. cars will start moving onto Court Street until the street is full. All cars must enter from the intersection of Front Street and Meeting Street.

For More Information about the Cruise-In, contact Chuck Goode at 704-929-8150 (between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.) For more information about the Annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest please visit www.statesvillepumpkinfest.com.