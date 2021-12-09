Hickory – Jackie Finley and Alan Finley are producing their 15th Anniversary Christmas Concert, Saturday, Dec. 20, 8PM at Hickory Community Theatre. The show will primarily feature Jackie, along with Nathan Hefner, percussionist Rick Cline, Nashville great Liam Bailey who has toured with Brad Paisley, Taylor Swift, ZZ Top, and Willie Nelson. Also performing: 20/20 band, and Madeline Finley.

Monies from the show will benefit Hickory Community Theatre, area musicians, lighting & sound technicians, and printers.

Tickets: $25 – 828 328 2283, 828 381 8101 or www.hickorytheatre.org